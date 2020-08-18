Latest crop report for week ending Aug. 16

Crops are entering the final stages of growing season, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 36% short, 51% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 30% short, 57% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 51% good and 22% excellent. Corn dough was 88%, ahead of 55% last year and the five-year average of 72%. Dented was 29%, ahead of 13% last year and near 20% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 53% good and 23% excellent. Soybean setting pods was 90%, ahead of 75% last year and 82% average. Dropping leaves was 2%, near 1% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 22% fair, 40% good and 31% excellent. Sorghum headed was 95%, ahead of 80% last year and 88% average. Coloring was 15%, near 12% last year but behind 22% average.
— Oats harvested was completed.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 22% fair, 50% good and 19% excellent. Beans blooming was 93%, ahead of 91% last year. Setting pods was 83%, ahead of 67% last year. Dropping leaves was 7%.