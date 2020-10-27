Harvest is nearing the finish line for area farmers.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 46% short, 27% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 28% very short, 41% short, 30% adequate, and 1% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 76%, well ahead of 40% last year and 46% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans harvested was 97%, ahead of 78% both last year and average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 16% poor, 36% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 98%, near 99% last year, and equal to average. Emerged was 84%, behind 90% last year and 89% average.
— Sorghum harvested was 82%, well ahead of 36% last year and 51% average.