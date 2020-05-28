The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that sent a 54-year-old rural Hoskins man to the hospital late Wednesday.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office responded Wednesday at about 11:45 p.m. to the accident on 559 Avenue near the Nucor Steel mill.
A northbound motorcycle driven by David Heberer left the county road and entered the east ditch, ejecting the lone operator, Unger said.
Heberer was transported by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff said.
He was wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was considered a total loss.