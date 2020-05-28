Rescue action

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that sent a 54-year-old rural Hoskins man to the hospital late Wednesday.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office responded Wednesday at about 11:45 p.m. to the accident on 559 Avenue near the Nucor Steel mill.

A northbound motorcycle driven by David Heberer left the county road and entered the east ditch, ejecting the lone operator, Unger said.

Heberer was transported by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff said.

He was wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was considered a total loss.

Tags

In other news

Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed

Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was shot to death as violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second straight night, with protesters looting stores near a police precinct and setting fires that continued to burn Thursday morning.

US layoffs climb to 41 million, despite business reopenings

US layoffs climb to 41 million, despite business reopenings

WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday.

County postpones consideration of shooting range permit

County postpones consideration of shooting range permit

MADISON — A request for a trap and skeet shooting range east of Madison was postponed Wednesday by the Madison County board of commissioners after an attorney discovered the applicant for the permit was not the owner of the property.