A flurry of final-week filings will make for several interesting races in Madison County, including four that will be contested in the May 10 primary.
Tuesday at 5 p.m. marked the deadline for candidates to file.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said the contested primary races are for the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education, the Elkhorn Valley Schools Board of Education, the Battle Creek mayor’s race and the Norfolk City Council Ward 4. All of the races are nonpartisan.
For the Norfolk school board, three incumbents are up for election, and one of them decided not to run again — Tammy Day. Incumbents Leann Widhalm and Jake Claussen both are seeking reelection.
There also are five challengers who have filed: Randy Dee, Teri Bauer, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, Leonor Fuhrer and Cindy Booth. The top six vote getters will advance to the November general election, with the top three elected.
In the Elkhorn Valley Schools Board of Education, there are seven candidates, with the top six advancing to the general election. At the general election, the top three will be elected.
The candidates are Ross Tegeler of Meadow Grove, Sam Johnsen of Tilden, Kerri Dittrich of Oakdale, Jerome R. Dittrich of Tilden, Marykae Broberg of Tilden, Jeremy Poulsen of Tilden and Adam Wright of Meadow Grove.
In the Battle Creek mayoral race, John Bomar faces challengers Barry Ponton and Heath Mettler. The top two from the primary will advance to the general election.
In Norfolk City Council Ward 4, incumbent Andrew McCarthy faces challengers Zach Steiner and Michele Sanchez. The top two will advance to the general election.
In all the other local races in Madison County, even if a race is contested, the candidates will advance to the general election. As an example, the Madison City Council has three candidates, Brian Zessin, Rick Schommer and Greig A. Gronenthal, who have filed. There are two open positions, so all three will appear on the general election ballot.
Another development is that both former Norfolk Mayor Susan “Sue” Fuchtman and Ben Temple are running for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors Subdivision 10.
The seat is held by William “Bill” Johnson of Pilger. He has chosen not to run for reelection in 2022.
Last December, Dirk Petersen of Norfolk announced his intentions to run for the position as well. A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office told the Daily News on Wednesday that it did not receive his filing. Because there are only two candidates, Fuchtman and Temple both will advance to the general election, she said.
ELSEWHERE IN the state, the Omaha World-Herald reported that 12 people filed to run for governor. A handful of them have been actively campaigning and fundraising for months, while others are lesser-known.
On the Republican side, University of Nebraska Regent and livestock producer Jim Pillen, businessman Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau are the most recognizable candidates. But several other Republicans also have thrown their hats into the ring: Breland Ridenour of Omaha, Michael Connely of York, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Lela McNinch of Lincoln and Troy Wentz of Sterling.
State Sen. Carol Blood had long been the sole Democrat to announce a run, but Roy A. Harris of Linwood has now also filed as a Democrat. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the lone Libertarian candidate.
In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is vying to keep his seat while battling felony charges in federal court. His most well-known challenger in the primary is Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood, who counts Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman among his backers. But Republicans Curtis D. Huffman of La Vista, Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra and John Glen Weaver of Omaha all have filed as well.
Two candidates will battle for the nomination on the other side of the aisle: Lincoln Democrats Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon in the 2nd Congressional District faces one challenger from his party, Steve Kuehl of Gretna. Democrats Alisha Shelton and state Sen. Tony Vargas have been campaigning for months, in hopes of meeting Bacon in the general election.
Twenty-four of Nebraska’s 49 legislative seats are also up for election. In some cases, incumbents are running to keep their seats. Two of them, Sens. Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth, are running uncontested, while the others will face challengers. Twelve senators are barred from running again due to term limits, leaving those seats open. And two senators, Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Tim Gragert of Creighton, didn’t file for another term despite being eligible.
In a last-minute development, a former state senator is leaving the helm of the ACLU of Nebraska and trying to reclaim her seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Danielle Conrad served two terms in the Legislature before becoming executive director at the ACLU in 2014. The organization announced her departure Tuesday, and Conrad posted about her run on Facebook, writing that she “will work joyfully and tirelessly to have the opportunity and honor to serve North Lincoln once again.”
She’ll face two other candidates, James A. Herrold and James Michael Bowers, in the race to represent the 46th District.
Missing from the list of candidates: Mike Groene, who had planned to run for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Groene recently resigned from his post as state senator and withdrew his regent candidacy after it was revealed that he took photos of a female staffer without her permission.
Voters have until April 22 to register to vote or make changes to their registration online or by mail and until May 2 to do so at a county office.
The secretary of state’s office could still make adjustments to the list of candidates up until it certifies it with counties, which will happen no later than March 18.
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this article.