Joe Abler seemingly had a positive influence everywhere he went, whether it was in a courtroom, on the softball field or at the family dinner table.
Those who knew the Antelope County attorney recalled him as a devoted family man, a caring friend and a dedicated attorney who could see both sides of the aisle.
Abler, 48, died on Monday at his Norfolk home surrounded by family after a short bout with cancer.
Services for Abler will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Abler was a spouse to Tina and a father to two boys, Colby and Chase, and a girl, Maddie Jo.
A Norfolk native, Abler graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1992. He worked as a deputy sheriff in Madison County and later became an attorney and worked at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office. He was elected Antelope County attorney in 2010 and also had served as a deputy county attorney in Madison County.
Abler said in 2010 that he chose to be a public servant and was dedicated to it. When Abler went into law enforcement, his goal was to one day be a prosecutor, he said.
As much as Abler cared about his craft — being the head prosecutor in Antelope County — he was most devoted to being a husband and father. He was the epitome of a family man, as friends described him.
Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore said Abler was someone who was of sound mind and good heart, and a person whose love for his family was rich.
Abler and the sheriff worked closely on county matters over the past 12-plus years, Moore said. The two often would go on drives together for work-related responsibilities and have lengthy talks, most of which were about family.
“Family was huge for him,” Moore said. “He wanted to know about my family; he would talk about his family. Of all the people I’ve met in my lifetime, Joe Abler was about family on steroids. … He was Mr. Family.”
A quality of Abler’s that Moore admired was that Abler could see criminal defendants as people\!q — not just lawbreakers — and he was able to recognize those who were trying to better themselves and live a crime-free life.
“He looked at each case with more than what was violated,” Moore said. “He would look at who he was dealing with, how they got to a certain point and the families who many of them support.”
Moore said Abler was a vital part of the law enforcement community in Antelope County and someone whom it was an honor and privilege to work beside.
Pat Carney, a Norfolk attorney and the Antelope County public defender since the early 2000s, said Abler was always a professional and someone who was good to work with.
“He recognized equity in the law,” Carney said. “He was willing to listen to a person’s story and not jump on them because of a law violation. There are often compelling reasons to show compassion (to a defendant), and he did that.”
Carney said he knew Abler before Abler was elected as the Antelope County attorney. Their daughters both go to Norfolk Catholic, so Abler and Carney would see each other often at school functions.
Abler often would hustle home from work-related matters, Carney said, to spend time with his children or watch their activities.
Melissa Wentling, an attorney who used to practice in the Norfolk area and is now a public defender in Buffalo County, worked with Abler at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office in the early 2000s. Abler was the office’s chief deputy at the time.
Wentling described Abler as a great friend and a fine attorney. And while Abler was serious about his work, he often displayed an infectious sense of humor, something that made some people view him as “the office jokester.”
In the courtroom, Abler understood others’ perspectives, Wentling said, whether it was during his time as a defense attorney or a prosecutor.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who prosecuted cases with Abler in Antelope and Madison counties, said Abler had a big heart and was compassionate. Abler was faced with difficult decisions during his career, Smith said, and he wouldn’t make determinations without thinking about everyone involved in a case, especially the victims.
Abler and Smith prosecuted Darryl Lierman, a Neligh man who was convicted in early 2018 of multiple counts of child sexual assault and child abuse following a jury trial that lasted more than a week.
Smith said he admired Abler’s dedication to the case, which required long hours of thorough preparation. Smith said he remembered working with Abler on the case on Christmas Eve in 2017, less than a month before Lierman’s trial started.
“He had to find that balance of work and family,” Smith said. “And he did that. He cared a great deal about his family.”
Dr. David Kassmeier, a Norfolk chiropractor, said he became friends with Abler through Kelly’s fast-pitch softball. Kassmeier’s and Abler’s daughters were teammates, and Kassmeier and Abler were the head coach and assistant coach, respectively.
Abler was always patient with the girls he coached, Kassmeier said. He was understanding when they would make mistakes and was willing to spend the necessary time with them to help correct those mishaps.
“He was able to give you good direction and great insight,” Kassmeier said.
Abler also was someone who was always there when you needed him.
“You could be thinking of something that needs to get done,” Kassmeier said, “and you looked to Joe and he had it done already.”
Abler was a husband, father and brother. He also was a friend to many. And for those who befriended Abler, like Moore, that friendship was effortless.
“There were a ton of qualities about Joe that you couldn’t help but be impressed with,” Moore said. “I knew from the day I met him that we were going to be friends.”