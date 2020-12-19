Norfolk residents will have the chance to serve on a local school board as the last remaining seat on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will be up for grabs in the coming weeks.
The position will be open to the public through a general application process, which is scheduled to begin during the first week of January.
The seat became available after Patti Gubbels, former board vice president, resigned after she was elected to the state board of education.
“It truly has been an honor to serve Norfolk as a school board member,” Gubbels said in her last board meeting in December. “... I was reflecting about the last six years, and I thought, six years? It seems like it has just gone so fast. In that reflection, I was reminded of how many important decisions we have made as a group.”
The district will start advertising the position on Jan. 4, and applications are due by Jan. 25.
“The board will review those applications and, assuming there are multiple, they do interviews during an open school board meeting and talk about the candidates and make a decision in a public meeting,” said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent. “It's a very transparent process.”
The public interview will be during the Feb. 8 board meeting. Each sitting board member will ask the candidates one question.
Some sample questions provided by the Nebraska Association of School Boards include describing issues facing the board, experience, vision for the district and ways to problem solve. But sitting board members may ask any question they want.
If there are more than four applicants, veteran school board members — Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day and Bruce Mitchell — will select finalists.
Day is currently the only member who first joined the board through the public application process. She said when she first applied in 2014, the public meeting was a little nerve-wracking, but she would recommend it to anyone who is interested in contributing to NPS.
“It’s just a matter of having a conversation — they are not scary people,” Day said. “We just want everyone to have a good experience and find a good candidate to serve. And just because someone didn’t get selected doesn’t mean they aren’t a good fit. Hopefully, we can put people at ease and work together to find the best fit.”
Day said she hopes it will attract people who would be interested in joining the school board but are intimidated by the election process.
“By the time people are adults, they have done multiple interviews — it's like applying for a job,” Day said. “You may have some people take a chance on it and see how they like it, since it doesn’t feel so unusual because most people haven’t run a campaign or been on an official ballot.”
Thompson said the main qualifications for the position include living in the district area and having a high school diploma.
The new member will be seated at the Feb. 25 or March 8 meeting. They will serve until the next general election and will have to be elected to the board to continue to serve as a member.