AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Memorial Day weekend.
The auto club group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.
Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, and is available in Nebraska, but should be treated as a last resort.
Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.
About a third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day — one person every 52 minutes.
The service is available to all AAA members and non-members and is confidential. The service vehicles limit passengers to one per vehicle. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go as it is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. The number for the service is 855-286-9246.
Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.