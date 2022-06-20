Not much has appeared to change with the iconic Smothers Brothers comedy duo.
As Tom and Dick Smothers walked onto the Johnny Carson Theatre stage Saturday night, it was almost as if they had teleported from their 1960s show, the “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”
The duo appeared in matching white suits and were soon cracking jokes and arguing. The only things that seemed to be amiss were their two instruments.
The Smothers Brothers performed during the final night of the Great American Comedy Festival. It was a night of remembrance for not only the Smothers Brothers, but also the audience members — many of whom grew up watching the pair on TV in the late 1960s.
Usually, the Smothers Brothers use folk music and comedy for their acts. But at the Great American Comedy Festival, the pair shared old clips from their show with the audience.
“We haven’t seen these clips for so long that they were new again,” Dick Smothers said.
Many of the clips featured iconic moments that kept the audience laughing. However, the mood was sobered when the brothers reminisced about censorship, which is something they are all too familiar with.
The “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” first aired in 1967, during one of the more tumultuous times in America. The show focused more on satirical comedy around the Vietnam War and the president.
Then after only two years on air, the “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” was canceled by CBS.
“So what we're trying to say is that the censorship was a lot of petty things — many things get in the way of the creative direction. But some things were major,” Tom Smothers said.
He then went on to describe a time in 1968 when they were denied a chance to include a bit about the Democratic National Convention riots that took place in Chicago.
“It was the first time this country had really experienced that kind of civil disobedience, and we thought it was OK to put it on the show and CBS cut it out,” Tom Smothers said.
Rick Brown of Kearney attended the Great American Comedy Festival and recalled learning about the show being canceled.
“That was a typical reaction to politics at the time, they had incredible power,” Brown said. “(President Richard) Nixon was able to get it canceled because he didn't like the message.”
Brown, who grew up watching the show, said it was risky watching the Smothers Brothers during that time.
“There were consequences to having long hair and being different,” Brown said. “And a lot of young people don’t realize that today.”
Despite the adversity that the brothers faced during the 1960s, they continued their pursuit of comedy.
At the conclusion of the show, the festival board gave the Smothers Brothers the 2022 Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award for their dedication to comedy throughout the years.
Mark Foradori of Kearney said he was thrilled the brothers were honored by the festival board.
“They have a lot of choices about people who they bring out here, and I think it was a very lovely gesture,” Foradori said.
As the night came to an end, audience members rose from their seats and offered a loud standing ovation to the iconic Smothers Brothers.