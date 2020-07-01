The last defendant in the O’Neill harboring case has been sentenced.
Antonio de Jesus Castro was to four months’ in prison and one year of probation on Wednesday, according to a press release form U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
Castro is the stepson of Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, who led a scheme to harbor and exploit undocumented workers in O’Neill.
Sanchez-Delgado defrauded his workers, federal and state governments out of millions of dollars by taking money from his workers paychecks, shorting them on their hours and keeping the withholdings from their paychecks. Through the conspiracy, he exploited and harbored hundreds of undocumented workers over the last decade.
Castro was one of 15 defendants who were initially arrested on Aug. 8, 2019. The arrests were made after the execution of dozens of search warrants in Nebraska, Minnesota and at Sanchez-Delgado's home in Las Vegas.
Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard described the scheme as “one of the most egregious financial crimes,” that he had ever observed.
Sanchez-Delgado was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and a $150,000 fine. The fine was in addition to the assets and cash that Sanchez-Delgado was ordered to forfeit to the United States, which includes the $1.7 million residences and the $138,000 found in bank accounts under the names of his co-conspirators.
Magdalena Castro-Benitez, Sanchez-Delgado’s wife, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for serving as Sanchez Delgado’s “money manager.”
Both defendants were ordered to serve a term of three years of supervised release each to follow their respective terms of imprisonment.
Sanchez-Delgado and Castro-Benitez conducted more than $9 million in financial transactions with the money from the conspiracy, and they received more than $5 million from labor contracts with agricultural businesses like O’Neill Ventures, the first company to partner with them, and a tomato plant located in O’Neill. The company had pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to harbor aliens, and was ordered to pay a $400,000 fine for its role in the offense.