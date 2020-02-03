City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

Last call could come an hour later in Norfolk if a new ordinance passes.

The Norfolk city council passed on first reading an ordinance that would allow any licensed sellers of alcohol to sell until 2 a.m., as opposed to the current law limiting them to 1 a.m.

Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning said interest began building last year from business owners and customers about extending the legal closing time.

City administrator Andy Colvin said in the last few months, every liquor license holder in Norfolk was contacted and a majority were either supportive or indifferent to the idea.

Moenning also said several other factors were considered, such potential public safety risks and the impact on late shift workers.

The ordinance passed on first reading only, so it will need to be voted on and passed two more times until it becomes law.

