The Stanton County Sheriff's Office broke up another large underage drinking party this weekend.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a large drinking party at Market Place in Woodland Park, according to Sheriff Mike Unger.
After investigating, the sheriff's office cited 13 minors between the ages of 13 and 20 for alcohol violations, Unger said.
One of the minors, a 15-year-old girl, struck an officer in the face. She was arrested in connection with third-degree assault on an officer, Unger said.
Another highly intoxicated girl was arrested in connection with obstructing a police officer, Unger said.
Two minors tried to flee the scene by breaking out of a basement window. Both had to be transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for injuries they received during the attempt, Unger said.
Many of the minors were unruly and uncooperative during the investigation, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol were called in to assist, Unger said.
A large amount of alcohol was seized from the residence. Four basement windows were broken after minors tried to flee through them, Unger said.