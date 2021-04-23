The Orphan Grain Train has received a significant donation of medical equipment and office furniture that will help people in need.
The donation came from Behavioral Health Specialists (BHS), which has purchased the former Golden Living Center at 1900 Vicki Lane in Norfolk.
The new building will allow BHS to increase services to the Norfolk community, said Sara Peitz, BHS’ human resource director.
The organization donated around 50 hospital beds, multiple walkers, wheelchairs, canes, commodes and office furniture — enough to fill two trucks.
“We chose Orphan Grain Train because their mission of creating a better world aligns with BHS’ mission and vision. Orphan Grain Train also has the autonomy to handle such a large donation, and the resources/network to distribute these items to those in need,” Peitz said.
As of now, there is no specific destination in mind for the items, said Suzie Leffers, the Orphan Grain Train’s director of public relations.
“Hospital equipment is always in demand or requested in other countries,” she said.
Currently, remodeling work is being done on the former nursing home. The first phase, which will open in mid-May, will double the occupancy at BHS’ short-term residential treatment facility, Peitz said. The second phase, which is on track to open in fall 2021, will allow for expansion of outpatient and group services, she added.