Firefighters from at least 13 departments worked a large grass fire for several hours that started Sunday afternoon near the Holt-Knox county line.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, several fire departments in Knox and Holt counties were called to the area of 509th Avenue and 875th Road northeast of Page in eastern Holt County. Page Volunteer Fire Chief Rod Isom said his department was called to the scene at 3:24 p.m.
The fire started moving north and west and spread rapidly because of high winds and dry conditions, Isom said. The wind later changed directions and the fire started moving north and east before eventually to the south and east. The National Weather Service reported winds in the O’Neill area gusting up to 36 miles per hour mid-Sunday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the mid-70s.
The fire burned about 3 miles of land from east to west and 6 miles from south to north, Isom said. Multiple campers and cabins are also believed to have burned, he said, but the exact number of structures burned wasn’t immediately known. A number of irrigation pivots also burned, he said.
In addition to volunteer departments from Page, Verdigre, Orchard, O’Neill, Creighton and others, dozens of farmers used tractors and discs in an attempt to help curb the fire, Isom said. Multiple agricultural businesses also provided resources to help fire personnel fight and eventually contain the fire.
At least one plane assisted with fire containment, Isom said, and North Central Public Power also assisted with damaged power lines and poles.
Residents of several communities provided food and drinks for firefighters over a several-hour period. Isom said the fire was contained between 7 and 8 p.m., and the Page department returned to its station shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Some departments had cleared the scene before the Page Volunteer Fire Department, he said, but many personnel remained on scene well after 9:30 p.m. Several firefighters remained through the night extinguishing hot spots and monitoring the scene.
Isom credited the dozens of firefighters for their exhaustive work in working the fire, as well as the community members who provided resources throughout the day Sunday.
“Thank you to the farmers and nonfire personnel — churches, businesses, all the community members — for all their support,” Isom said. “They all gave us a huge assist.”
Isom said the state fire marshal’s office would be evaluating the scene and reviewing damages on Monday.
A red-flag warning was in effect for the area, and elevated fire weather conditions are expected to continue as northerly winds gust up to 45 miles per hour through Tuesday and Wednesday. Minimum relative humidity is around 25%.
* * *
Editor’s note: Daily News reporter Kathryn Harris also contributed to this report.