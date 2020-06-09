Large events require reopening plan

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) will be reviewing plans for large events per the new Directed Health Measures issued on June 1.
All venues that hold 500 to 1,000 or more individuals will be required to submit a reopening plan for approval to their local health department. The reopening plan must contain a planned number of guests, how the location or venue will follow current social distancing guidelines associated with current DHMs, and sanitation guidelines.
The counties that NCDHD serves may submit their plans on the NCDHD website at ncdhd.ne.gov under the Large Event Planning section and complete the Large Event Planning Form. NCDHD will be loaning thermometers for screening attendees and will provide hand sanitizer to be used for sanitation for these events.
These requests should be submitted by filling out the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) request form.
During COVID-19's emergence many have fallen behind on their vaccinations. NCDHD will be reopening for adult and child vaccinations by appointment starting on June 15.
NCDHD provides vaccines for individuals with or without insurance. To check if you or a child are due for vaccines or to make an appointment, call NCDHD at 402-336-2406.
NCDHD would like to remind residents that community spread is present and you should assume COVID-19 is present. Continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing a mask in public settings where social distancing can be difficult.
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the North Central District Health Department had 29 cases and 22 recoveries in its eight counties. There have not been any deaths.