The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been informed of a potential large community transmission of COVID-19 in Pierce County from events over the Fourth of July weekend.
The department is working with local health care providers and encourages Pierce County residents to take note of any unusual symptoms they may have. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves at home, remove themselves from any upcoming activities and notify their health care provider, the NCDHD said.
No further information about the events where transmission is suspected to have occurred, or how many people may have been exposed, is available at this time.
As of Friday evening, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County and seven recoveries.
Other numbers for the North Central District are:
- Antelope County: 11 cases, eight recoveries and one death
- Keya Paha County: No cases
- Boyd County: One case, one recovery
- Knox County: 27 cases, 23 recoveries
- Brown County: No cases
- Pierce County: 12 cases, seven recoveries
- Cherry County: Three cases, one recovery
- Rock County: Two cases, one recovery
- Holt County: Five cases, three recoveries