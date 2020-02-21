There will be at least two new members of the Norfolk City Council next year.
Incumbents Jim Lange and Dick Pfeil did not file for reelection, and the deadline for incumbent candidates for office passed earlier this week.
Lange will end his term as the longest-serving council member in the city’s history, serving 20 years over five terms. Pfeil is also among the council’s longest-tenured members, having been first elected in 2012.
One candidate, Christopher L. Moore, has filed to run for Pfeil’s seat from the First Ward. No candidate had filed for the open seat in the Second Ward as of Wednesday.
In the other two city council races, incumbents Gary L. Jackson and Thad Murren have filed for reelection. Jackson was first elected in 2016 and Murren in 2012, after being appointed in 2010. No challenger has filed in those races, but anyone who chooses to may still file by March 2.
Josh Moenning, the mayor of Norfolk, has filed for another four-year term, and no opposition has emerged as of yet.
Two Norfolk Board of Education members, Arnie Robinson and Sandy Wolfe, will seek another term. Bob Waite, whose term is also up this year, is not running for reelection. One new candidate, Jenna Hatfield, has filed for a position on the board.
Rachel Wise of Oakland chose not to seek another term on the state board of education as District 3 representative. Patti Gubbels, a Norfolk Board of Education member, has filed to run for the open seat.
Madison County commissioner Christian Ohl is not seeking reelection to the three-member board. Zak Hookstra of Norfolk has filed to run for the seat as a member of the Libertarian Party.
All federal office holders from Nebraska have filed for reelection. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Fremont, is running for a second six-year term, and as of early February, no other Republicans are challenging him in the primary. So far, four Democrats will face off in the May primary to run for the seat in the general election.
Of the three incumbent Republican congressmen, only Adrian Smith faces a primary challenge, from Larry Bolinger of Alliance. Jeff Fortenberry, representing the First Congressional District that includes Norfolk and most of Northeast Nebraska, has challengers from the Democratic and Libertarian parties, while no other challengers have emerged for Smith’s seat representing the Third Congressional District.
In other area races:
— Madison Board of Education incumbents Deb Neidig, Steve Ruh and James E. Reeves have filed for another term.
— Battle Creek Board of Education incumbents Jeremy Pochop and Toby Thompson have filed for reelection. Three seats will be open in the election, and the top six primary vote getters will advance.
— Newman Grove Board of Education incumbents Becky Wallin and Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen have filed for another four-year term.
— Madison City Council members Paul A. Kellen and Robert Fite have filed for reelection.
— Incumbent Brent Nygren has filed to run for another term on the Battle Creek City Council.
— Incumbent Chris Elznic has filed for another term on the Newman Grove City Council.
— Tilden City Council incumbents Travis Rutjens and Darrell Wyatt have filed for reelection.