Lane to be closed next week

One lane along a stretch of Benjamin Avenue will be closed for most of the day next Wednesday, Aug. 25, the city said in a press release.

The northernmost westbound lane on Benjamin Avenue will be closed between 12th Street and 13th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the release.

The lane closure is necessary to allow the Nebraska Public Power District to install a new pole on the north side of Benjamin Avenue, which is part of the Benjamin Avenue street widening project, said Steve Merrill, project manager at NPPD.

NPPD plans to have work completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Merrill said. Travel may be slower during this time, and drivers are asked to plan accordingly and drive safely.

