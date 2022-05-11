Motorists are asked to be cautious as work resumes on a street project that began last year.

On Sunday, May 15, work will begin on thermoplastic line markings, part of the completion of the mill and overlay project that began last year.

Affected areas will be at the Highway 81 and Omaha Avenue intersection on Sunday; Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to the flood control bridge on Monday; and Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue on Tuesday.

All work will be done in the evening hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and residents need to be mindful that traffic will be restricted to one lane during this process.

Work should last a week weather permitting.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.

