The west lane of South Sixth Street north of the Norfolk Junior High will be closed until Friday, Jan. 14, to repair a water main, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.

MADISON — Three more incumbents filed for reelection to their positions in Madison County. All are Republicans.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along with his younger brother, Johnny Carson, who is regarded by many as the king of talk show hosts.