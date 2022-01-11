The west lane of South Sixth Street north of the Norfolk Junior High will be closed until Friday, Jan. 14, to repair a water main, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of assault after police found a woman with facial injuries.
MADISON — Three more incumbents filed for reelection to their positions in Madison County. All are Republicans.
HUMPHREY — The wind is whipping him in the face, he’s decked out in warm overalls, gloves and boots, but Dick Classen is oblivious to the elements as he digs up carrots.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.
NEW YORK (AP) — It started as just another January morning, the damp chill prompting a family on the third floor of a drafty Bronx apartment tower to run a space heater for extra warmth, as residents had done countless times before.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education reelected board member positions in its first meeting of the year.
Humanities Nebraska announced that it has awarded $655,771 in American Rescue Plan grants to 70 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities.
Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along with his younger brother, Johnny Carson, who is regarded by many as the king of talk show hosts.