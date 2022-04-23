Landowners urged to control noxious weeds

The Noxious Weed Act (Statute 2-945) requires landowners to control all noxious weeds on their property, which includes road ditches. They are also responsible for controlling trees.
Noxious weeds in Nebraska include: Canada thistle, musk thistle, plumeless thistle, purple loosestrife, phragmites, leafy spurge, knapweed (spotted, diffuse, giant and Japanese), salt cedar and sericea lespedez.
According to Statute 38-1811, it is the landowner’s duty to mow roadside ditches along their property. However, Pierce County is taking on this responsibility. Anything that is planted 12 feet from the edge of the road will be mowed for safety purposes. Tenants should be notified.
For more information, contact Brad Albers, Pierce County weed superintendent, at 402-329-2255.