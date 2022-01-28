An item not listed on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District featured some of the most interesting discussion during the board’s regular meeting Thursday evening in Norfolk.
John Dittrich of rural Meadow Grove told the board he was speaking as a representative of a group interested in the proposed Battle Creek dam project.
Dittrich said since the general manager, Mike Sousek, spoke about it during his report, he wanted to discuss it.
There are at least 29 landowners directly affected by the dam proposal that was presented to the board last October. They would like to be appraised of any developments, Dittrich said.
“None of them, that I’m aware of, approve it,” Dittrich said, “and we have not been notified adequately or given opportunity to weigh in up to this point. I’d like the board to note that the group of landowners affected by the Battle Creek project have really been kept in the dark about the issue and have not been allowed any public input to you as an agenda item up until this point.”
The project has been studied by JEO Consulting and is now 60% complete, he said, and 90% is being attempted by late spring or early April. That will be the first opportunity landowners will have to address the board, Dittrich said.
“We’re quite frustrated with that,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, the Maple Creek watershed proposal, which is behind Battle Creek in being studied, has already had an open house to discuss it.
Dittrich said he and his brother, Keith, requested an opportunity to meet with the NRD. If so, they would perhaps then give permission for study on their land, he said.
“The only thing I got in return was a cordial letter in return that said they’re coming in on our land without permission — by statute,” Dittrich said.
He also called the dam project “illogical” and said it needs to have more study and input from the landowners.
Roger Gustafson, who served as chairman of the meeting, said the Battle Creek dam proposal would be put forth on the agenda of a future meeting. The regular chairman, Mark Hall, was not at the meeting.
Board member Joel Hansen asked if there would be another open house for the Battle Creek project.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, said landowners have been given the opportunity to come to the office and discuss it. Sousek said he had spoken to some of the landowners and given them the presentation that was given.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the meetings were virtual, Sousek said.
“John, we’ve had multiple phone calls discussing this prior to you getting that letter saying we were going to come and do the investigation,” Sousek said.
The next time it will be on the agenda will be next month in a small capacity, and then it will be on in March or April to go over the economics and recreational aspects of it, Sousek said.
There also will be another time it is on the agenda in June or July when there will be a 90% update on the study. Next will be community meetings, possibly toward the end of the year in November and December, Sousek said. The plan is to wrap it up in April 2023, he said.
Board member Jerry Alleman of Wayne said at some point, the board should have a discussion about Legislative Resolution 23, which calls for an interim study to examine the progress of natural resources districts in fulfilling their originally intended purpose.
“Maybe we should go into closed session on that and have a serious discussion about some of the conversations that have went on,” Alleman said.
Alleman noted the chairman was sick and not at the meeting, so maybe it should be another time.
A motion was made to go into closed session to talk about it. Nobody seconded the motion, so the meeting continued.
Gustafson said he was hoping the matter could be discussed when the chairman is there and everyone is better prepared for the discussion.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Rod Zohner, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke and Dennis Schultz.
Board members absent: Mark Hall (excused); Chad Korth arrived late.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved income and expenses of the finance subcommittee as presented by Dennis Schultz.
— Heard Joel Hansen provide the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts report.
— Heard Gary Loftis provide RC&D reports.
— Reviewed the Bazile Groundwater Management Area project presented by Mike Sousek on behalf of Whitney Gappa.
— Heard the administrative report by Mike Sousek, general manager.
— Approved a series of motions related to the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory, including appointments of Logan East RWS Advisory Committee members.
— Accepted the low bid of $18,745 provided by Cardis Fence & Iron of Sioux City, Iowa, for the well site fencing project.
— Approved the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Voted to send letters outlining enforcement options for nonsubmittal of flow meter reports. All voted in favor except Chad Korth.
— Held two votes for a new treasurer to replace Dennis Schultz. In the second vote, Anthony Wisnieski defeated Scott McHenry, 8-6. In the first vote, it was 7-6-1 with Wisnieski ahead of McHenry, with the final vote unclear about the name.