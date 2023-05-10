Pierce County currently has a 911 outage that is impacting landlines that run through Pierce Telephone Company on Wednesday afternoon.
All cell phone coverage is still connecting to 911, according to Bobbi Risor, Region 11 Emergency Management director.
Those with friends or family who have LifeAlert or other emergency push-button devices that dial 911 through a Pierce Telephone Company landline are asked to dial the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency number: 402-329-6346. Risor asked that residents only call the number in the case of an emergency.
The number will allow residents to seek law enforcement, fire or rescue help immediately.
Officials are working diligently to get the 911 outage corrected, with hopes that it will only be down for a short period of time, Risor said.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk, said due to a phone line being cut in the Norfolk area, not all Madison County offices in the courthouse have phone service.
Citizens can either visit or email the department they are wanting. For department information visit www.madisoncountyne.gov.