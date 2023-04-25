HUMPHREY — The Humphrey agricultural education program is expanding to provide additional learning opportunities for agricultural education classes and the Humphrey FFA chapter.
Even without a new school building, the land purchased by Humphrey Public School is being put to good use.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Kendal Bender and Tyler Eisenmann of CVA were helping FFA students test the land to determine where fertilizer must be applied to the approximate 2 acres.
Robyn Graham, the FFA adviser, said corn would be planted.
The land, with access located off of Chestnut Street, was purchased by the school district as it explores the possibility of building a new 7-12 facility.
But whether the facility is built now or sometime in the future, the Humphrey FFA program is already one of the best in the state and is able to offer students more hands-on learning opportunities on the land.
Ag classes and FFA include students from both Humphrey High and Humphrey St. Francis.
The district purchased 7.26 acres north of the city dump. The land is located west on County Road 460 Street, past the Humphrey Public School bus barn. It also bought 8.96 acres to allow access from both Chestnut and Pine streets.
Bender helped students take soil samples to be processed.
“Basically, we’re testing for all the nutrients,” he said. “We’re taking samples so we can test for the pH of the ground; we’re going to test for the phosphorus levels, sulfur levels, zinc levels, magnesium levels, and from these samples we’ll build a map of where we can apply the fertilizer, where it’s needed, and we don’t overapply it where it’s not needed.”
The soil samples are sent to a lab in Omaha and should be back after just a few days.
“Once we get the results back, we can figure yield goal, either do a one-year spread or two-year spread,” Bender said.
The land will serve as another classroom for students.
“The kids can see if we have too high of a population or too low of a population, and just do some trial things like that,” Bender said. “We’re just glad that we can be a part of it at CVA. When (Robyn) asked us if there was anything we could do to help out, we were glad to be a part of it and are more than willing to work with the kids and school and FFA.”
“Most likely, since we’re raising corn, we’re going to have to put fertilizer on — maybe corn in one section and beans in another — so we’re going to have to put fertilizer on, but the testing will help us decide how much,” Graham said.
Graham said the students are excited about the opportunity. Ag classes are about both learning to do and doing to learn environment, and this project “takes it to another level, providing hands-on and real-life experiences for students.”