Norfolk soon will add Native American food to its dining options.
South Dakota-based Watecha Bowl announced its plans Thursday to open a location at Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The business offers traditional Lakota food and powwow/fair food on its menu.
Owner Lawrence West said the opportunity to open a restaurant in Norfolk arose after the mall’s redevelopment firm reached out to him.
“They said they had an influx of inquiries to bring my restaurant to their area,” he said. “We’re only in South Dakota, but ... we’re the only one. There’s nowhere else that you can get the food that we make.”
Earlier this summer, Brookwood Capital Advisors — a retail and redevelopment group that has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee — purchased the more than 50-year-old shopping center with the intent to attract more businesses and set up the mall for long-term success.
Watecha Bowl is still in its infancy. West said he opened the restaurant’s first physical location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in April. As the chain wraps up its second year of business, its fanbase and demand for its products continues to grow.
The chain now consists of two food trucks and a restaurant; the Norfolk location — which will be located in the mall food court — will be the fourth.
“We also have a bar, grill and casino in Freeman, South Dakota, called the Whiskey House,” West said. “Watecha Bowl will have four physical locations going into 2022, and the Whiskey House, as well.”
The menu at Watecha Bowl features traditional Lakota foods and powwow/fair food, West said. It includes Indian tacos and frybread, chislick, soups and an extensive buffalo menu.
“We’re very much a fast-food restaurant, but we cook everything fresh,” West said.
Watecha is a Lakota word that essentially means “potluck, like community. Come together and eat and then take away in abundance,” West said.
West said he would like to open the Norfolk location around New Year’s Day. Renovation work in Watecha Bowl’s bay at Sunset Plaza will commence soon and signs will go up around the first part of October.
West credits Watecha Bowl’s success thus far to an openness to opportunity and the willingness to work hard. He’s looking forward to his restaurant becoming part of the Norfolk business community.
“I’m not holding back,” he said. “We have a business model that works and great food that people love. And we love hard work.”