Tim Meadows

There are only a handful of actors who can say they have been the principal of a turbulent, yet iconic, Illinois school and the host of a nighttime dating show, providing questionable advice with a Courvoisier cognac by his side.

And fortunately, the opportunity to meet such a commanding aura will present itself to Norfolkans later this week.

Tim Meadows, a well-decorated actor and former “Saturday Night Live” contributor, will perform a stand-up routine at the District Table & Tap Event Center this Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Love for him certainly spans decades. For younger millennials and the TikTok generation, he’s known for his role as principal Ron Duvall in the blockbuster movie “Mean Girls” (2004) and his work as Malcolm in the “Grown Ups” franchise created by actor Adam Sandler. For everyone else, he is best defined as “The Ladies Man” and other appearances on “SNL” in the 1990s.

While the process was fraught with difficulties, Andrew McCarthy — one of the owners of District Table & Tap — said booking Meadows had been in the works for about a year.

“It was never a question of coming to Norfolk,” he said. “There were a lot of scheduling issues.”

The event series, formally titled Live Comedy in Downtown Norfolk, began in October 2021 after District Table & Tap owners wanted to expand their ventures into show business.

“We didn’t know what we were getting into at first,” McCarthy said.

The comedy series boasts “Seinfeld” actor Steve Hytner, “SNL” star Victoria Jackson and comedian Harland Williams as previous headliners, all attracted for the purpose of helping the community grow. McCarthy himself puts it best: Norfolk “is the envy of Nebraska right now.”

“City infrastructure and private investment has been a driving force of growth,” he said. “What we’re trying to achieve here is being done.”

* * *

Want to learn more?

To purchase tickets, go to https://districteventsnorfolk.com/upcoming-events/

