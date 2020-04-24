A combination of many factors led to the failure of the Spencer Dam on March 14, 2019. But among the biggest factors was decades of ignorance of the dam’s troubled history and the danger it posed to nearby resident Kenny Angel, who died that morning after his house was swept away.
A report released earlier this week by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials was conducted by a panel of four out-of-state independent engineers and dam safety experts. The leader of the panel, Colorado engineer Mark Baker, held a conference call with reporters Thursday about the investigation.
The report outlines the history of the dam, from its design and construction to the day of its destruction. And a critical component of its history had gone unnoticed for decades.
Baker said the panel with help from History Nebraska combed through old local newspaper records and found that the dam had failed several times, in the 1930s and 1960s.
Those failures had also been caused by ice runs.
“Contrary to the common belief that was held at the time, this event (in 2019) was not unprecedented,” Baker said.
The dam is owned by Nebraska Public Power District.
The circumstances that led to the dam’s destruction began in the preceding months.
The panel’s report found that an unusually wet and cold winter in the months preceding the March 14 flood caused the ground to freeze and a large amount of river ice to form.
A bomb cyclone with heavy rain and snow led to a massive increase in the river flow, which carried large ice chunks that Baker said were more than 2 feet thick, 20 feet across and weighed more than 2 tons.
The panel was able to construct a timeline of the night of the dam failure using eyewitness accounts and timestamped data. Two operators, the regular night shift operator and a day shift operator who came to provide help, opened as many of the concrete spillway gates as possible, but it likely became clogged with the ice chunks and some of the gates also froze in place. Ice was hitting the dam with such force that one of the operators shot a video of the structure shaking hours before the dam broke.
Shortly after 4:30 on the morning of March 14, the dam’s powerhouse began to take on water and the two operators attempted to drive to the other side of the dam, but realized the water was beginning to flow over the top. They stopped at Kenny Angel’s house before attempting to go back to the dam’s powerhouse one last time.
They alerted him to the danger, and according to the report, Angel appeared to understand the gravity of the situation. The operators then left without him. His body has not been recovered.
After seeing fireballs in the powerhouse, indicating that the station was likely flooded, the operators fled the area and called 911.
The time of the dam failure was estimated to be around 5 to 5:15 a.m.
Baker said there was nothing the operators could have done under the circumstances to stop the failure.
“They acted diligently that night,” Baker said. “They were fortunate to be able escape with their own lives.”
Baker said one of the key findings of the investigation was that the dam’s potential danger was not properly assessed.
There are four classifications that dams are given based on their risk of failing and the potential consequences of a failure.
Spencer Dam was rated as a “significant” risk, the second most hazardous classification. Baker said the dam should have been rated “high” risk, the highest risk classification, because a failure could cause a loss of human life. Classifying the dam as the highest risk would have necessitated a comprehensive emergency action plan that could have helped save Angel’s life. Neither of the dam’s operators that night had Angel’s phone number and had likely only met him in passing before.
Baker said that state inspectors should have taken note of the adjacent property, which would have raised the risk level to the maximum.
Baker said he wasn’t sure how the fact a property sat right underneath the dam was missed by state regulators.
“They would have to drive right by (the property) to get to the dam,” Baker said.
Baker said that ultimately, the investigation will hopefully lead to dam owners and engineers becoming more aware of the danger of ice runs and also more awareness as to the history of old dams that may have spotty history. If that had been the case for the Spencer Dam, a tragedy may have been prevented.
“There was standard maintenance taking place, but no one was prepared for ice runs,” Baker said. “No one was asking the question, ‘What about ice runs?’... That was a question that should have been asked years ago.”