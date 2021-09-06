An early morning fire on Monday in south Norfolk was discovered by a Norfolk police officer driving by and noticing smoke coming out of a window.
Lt. Robert Nelson of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 a.m. Monday to 1417 S. First St. for smoke in the building after Norfolk police driving by noticed smoke coming from a window.
Upon further investigation, they noticed there was smoke in the kitchen area of the restaurant and notified dispatch to send the fire division, Nelson said.
First arriving units found moderate smoke conditions in the kitchen of the restaurant. The source of the smoke was located quickly and the fire extinguished.
It took about 26 firefighters and four apparatus about two hours to extinguish and overhaul the building. The fire was determined to be electrical, Nelson said.
The Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted the Norfolk Fire Division on scene.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.