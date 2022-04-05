Lindsey Kudera has been named as Norfolk’s next arborist.
In her new role, Kudera — who has worked with the city’s parks and recreation division since 2016 — will bring her experience and knowledge of groundskeeping to focus on tree planting and care, identification of hazardous or unhealthy trees, and promoting education to help ensure the success of young trees throughout the city.
She will advocate proper planting techniques, care practices, continuing maintenance, as well as assist in selection of appropriate species and cultivars hardy for the area. Her main objective will be to create a healthier, safer, thriving and more diverse canopy of trees in the Norfolk community.
Kudera has a degree in horticulture management from Northeast Community College.
Parks and recreation director Nate Powell said Kudera is part of the forestry initiative by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning to improve the city’s forestry program with proper tree care and to expand the tree canopy in Norfolk.
“She is excited to bring her passion for tree care and maintenance to the position and develop programs to help in this initiative,” Powell added.
Kudera began her new duties Monday.