Crofton business consultant and author Keith Kube is making a third run for Nebraska Legislature in District 40 on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kube is running against, Barry DeKay, a Niobrara farmer and rancher. Although both men are Republican Party members, they are running independently for Nebraska’s nonpartisan Unicameral.
Third time’s the charm
Kube first ran for the District 40 seat in 2014 against then incumbent Tyson Larson, who won with 67% of the vote. In 2018, Kube garnered enough votes to earn a spot on the general election ballot but was narrowly defeated by Timothy Gragert. He’s hoping that in 2022, the third time is the charm.
“I’ve run twice, and both times I lost because I was too conservative,” Kube said. “The bureaucrats are pushing really hard against me.”
Kube said he believes the government should run like a business and that it’s important that residents be able to trust the government again. He added that government overreach on issues such as property taxes continues to cost taxpayers money with no real results.
“My entire career has been problem solving. Whenever you see a problem and you don’t try to address it, you’re agreeing with the problem,” Kube said when speaking about his third run for office.
Kube has written two books that were born from his experience as a business management consultant, and that has helped him gain name recognition among voters during the 2022 campaign.
A native of Crofton, Kube earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska. He also holds his real estate license and is a licensed securities broker.
Kube has said that issues critical to his campaign are the economy and school funding, as well as Nebraska agriculture and infrastructure.
Kube has served as chairman of the Knox County GOP, president of the LaCrosse Preservation Society and president of the Yankton Rotary Club No. 1470, among other memberships and board appointments.
Fourth-generation farmer, rancher
Barry DeKay said his family has been farming and ranching in Nebraska since 1898. Personally, he’s been in the business as a profession for 44-years. Through this experience, he has come to know Nebraska’s 40th District and its people well.
“I have spent my entire life involved in District 40,” DeKay said in a release issued by his campaign. “My family and I are proud of our commitment to the district, and it would be my honor to continue serving the district and the Nebraska Legislature.”
DeKay also sits on the board of the Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp. He also has served on the Nebraska Rural Electric Association and the Nebraska Public Power District, among other boards and foundations. He is a graduate of Wayne State College.
DeKay has said that among the most critical issues facing the state and the nation are illegal immigration, oil production and support of the law enforcement community. He has said that securing the borders must be the top priority and that those entering the country must be vetted to make sure that they make a positive impact on our workforce and our nation.
When it comes to law enforcement, DeKay said it’s time for society to move away from the concept of defunding the police. DeKay said he has been endorsed by each of the six sheriffs in the counties that comprise District 40.
DeKay and Kube placed first and second, respectively, in a field of four candidates during the May primary. DeKay garnered 36% of the vote while Kube received 25.9%.
Barry DeKay, Niobrara
Background: A fourth-generation farmer/rancher, DeKay served on the Nebraska Public Power District Board, 2014-20; Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp., 1999-2014 (president 2006-14); Nebraska Rural Electric Association as state director, 2001-14 (president 2011-12); power district nuclear committee chairman, 2018-19 and board chairman, 2020; board chairman of the Niobrara Valley Hospital Foundation; treasurer of the Raymond Township in Knox County, 1995 to present.
Family: Wife of more than 30 years, Brenda; two children and a granddaughter.
Keith Kube, Crofton
Education: St. Rose of Lima and Crofton High School; bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska; licensed real estate broker in Wisconsin, California, Minnesota; 15 years as an international management consultant.
Background: Kube served as chairman and on the board of directors for the Knox County GOP; Salvation Army and Rotary International of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Yankton Area Concert Association; president and chairman of the LaCrosse Preservation Society; board member for National Association of Industrial Office Parks; president of the Yankton Rotary Club 1470.