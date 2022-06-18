The Friday night leg of Norfolk’s Great American Comedy Festival was as jam-packed with comics as it was with laughs.
The night’s lineup was practically a nationwide tour housed within the walls of the Johnny Carson Theatre at Norfolk High School. Hosted by Nebraska native Pat Janssen, the showcase brought in comics from every corner of the continent — including Cat Alvarado and Chris Lewis of California, Glen Tickle of New Jersey and Sophie Buddle of Ottawa, Canada, who all ran 10-minute sets, and headlined by David Koechner of Missouri who went for just over an hour.
Although the show was technically a family-friendly event, some of the acts pushed the boundaries of the night’s proverbial PG rating, but there were still plenty of laughs to go around.
Following a brief montage of some of Johnny Carson’s greatest moments from his three-decade stint on the “Tonight Show,” the show opened with a short set from Janssen, who celebrated the festival’s return following a two-year hiatus before introducing the night’s first act.
Opening the showcase with a no-holds-barred 10-minute set, Alvarado traced her Latina cultural identity, the ability of White people to only remember the names of the Latin American countries they’ve ziplined through and how marrying a fellow 19-year-old compared to adopting an 8-year-old child.
Although she toed the line of what a conservative, small-town audience was willing to go along with, Alvarado managed to get laughs until the end.
Next came Lewis, whose act seemed somewhat tame by sheer merit of following in Alvarado’s wake. Keeping it light-hearted and playing it safe, Lewis compared fatherhood to taking out a never-ending loan, bemoaned the astrological discrimination that Leos face, cracked jokes about the similarities between anti-maskers and organic-only grocery shoppers and occasionally fell back on praising the Huskers with tongue-in-cheek wit.
While he also touched on the pandemic, Tickle took a decisively different approach than Lewis, erring less toward relatability and more toward his work as a comic. He touched on everything from performing over Zoom, in some cases to blank screens and silent voices, to a zoo venue where there were more penguins than people in attendance.
Tickle’s final and most-successful bit bridged his failure at the zoo venue to his Catholic guilt and imagining the staff euthanizing all of the animals, managing to evoke waves of laughter as he painted the image of a giraffe being put out of the misery of having to listen to his act.
Coming from the Great White North and admitting to having little experience with American cultural climate, Buddle’s act struggled at times to connect with her audience but managed to strike a chord when she bridged guns and obesity, advocating for open carry as a way to counter fat-phobia.
After Buddle’s departure, and a brief introduction from Janssen, the stage lights dimmed to black, a spotlight flooded center stage and the night’s final act swaggered his way into the light. Although he started out slowly, Koechner built up steam like a freight train leaving the station, his act building up into occasional, thunderous bouts of cantankerous fury as he raged over everything from the chaos of living in a five-child, three-dog household to a second half that touched on more local beats like the clerical error that resulted in the current spelling of Norfolk and ensuing drama.
The latter part of Koechner’s act was well-researched, drawing from local history, facts and statistics tailored specifically to Norfolk and the surrounding region, empathizing with the town’s frustration over all manner of local issues, from roundabouts to the county seat being taken by “those creeps over in Madison,” and he also made a point of addressing the farmers in the room.
Toward the end of the performance, Koechner became less hard-edged and more involved with the crowd, getting those attending to finish an impromptu performance of “Afternoon Delight” and later even waltzing out into the rows and picking on couples, farmers and reporters alike. He kept the humor good-natured all the while, a marked difference from the hard-edged vigor he started his performance out with. When his act finally drew to a close, Koechner was given a standing ovation as he exited stage right before coming back around for a victory lap and then finally departing.
To end the night, Janssen honored Janelle Gerharter, the marketing head of the festival’s committee who will retire from the event after this weekend. A final applause broke out across the theater as the middle leg of the festival drew to an end.