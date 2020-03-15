Knox County update given on testing

North Central District Health Department NDN
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has received further information on COVID-19 testing conducted on Knox county residents. The following is a Knox county case count update:

• Total number of Knox county residents tested for COVID-19: 6

• Total number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases: 1

• Total number of cases undergoing further testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab: 0

• Total number of cases that tested negative: 5

The presumptive positive case remains hospitalized at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s (UNMC) Biocontainment Unit. This individual’s first lab specimen was collected at Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton, S.D. The individual remains presumptive

positive.

NCDHD has taken appropriate actions in Knox county to slow the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who has been identified to have close contact with the presumptive positive case during the onset of their symptoms has been notified and needs to remain in

quarantine through the end of day on Thursday, March 19.

NCDHD continues to follow plans to respond to COVID-19. If there are positive lab results in NCDHD’s nine counties, NCDHD will continue to initiate public health controls to stop the spread of disease.

