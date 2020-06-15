O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of two additional positive cases in Knox County.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said Monday that the first case, through contact investigations, has been deemed to be from community spread. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. The second case is currently under investigation. Contacts in this case have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community as community spread is present in the county, Doolittle said.
NCDHD would like to remind residents that Test Nebraska will be holding additional testing events in the district. The next testing events will be June 19-20 from 9 a.m. to noon in O'Neill at the Holt County Roads Department. Clinics will also take place at the Valentine Fire Hall on June 21 from 10 a.m. to p.m. and June 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents can sign up now at www.testnebraska.com.
NCDHD received confirmation that criteria for qualifying for testing has been lifted in areas outside of Lincoln and Omaha. NCDHD encourages district residents to sign up if they have previously tried and not met qualifications and would still like a test.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., the North Central district has had 32 total cases and 28 recoveries. Knox County leads with 15 total cases and 11 recoveries. Antelope county is next with eight cases and eight recoveries, followed by Pierce County with six cases and six recoveries. Keya Paha, Brown and Rock counties have not had a positive COVID-19 tests.