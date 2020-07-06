O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five additional COVID-19 cases in the district.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said four confirmed cases are in Knox County. Through case investigations it was determined that all four cases were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the NCDHD district. Lastly, one additional confirmed case was in Pierce County. Through case investigation it was determined that the case contracted the illness through direct exposure to a positive case. All five cases are currently in isolation and all close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
NCDHD would also like to report four additional recoveries within the district. Two recoveries are in Knox, one recovery in Holt, and one recovery in Rock.
Doolittle said residents are reminded that the district is still in Phase III of the newly issued Directed Health Measures (DHM) that are in effect from June 22 through July 31, unless extended or terminated by a subsequent order.
Visit the NCDHD website at ncdhd.ne.gov under the COVID-19 tab or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at dhhs.ne.gov to review the current DHMs.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., the district had 54 Total Cases (TC), 39 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Listed by county, they are:
Antelope: TC: 9 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1; Holt: TC: 3 R: 3; Knox: TC: 27 R: 19; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Pierce: TC: 9 R: 6; Rock: TC: 2, R: 1.