O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of three additional positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County on Thursday.

The cases are a result from direct contact with a positive case, according to a press release Thursday afternoon from the department.

Residents of Knox County should continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing when social distancing is difficult, and good hand hygiene as community spread is present in the county.

The North Central case count as of Thursday at 4 p.m. is 36 total cases (TC) and 28 recoveries (R). The breakdown from counties is as follows:

Antelope: TC: 8 R: 8; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Knox: TC: 18 R: 11; Brown: TC: 0; Pierce: TC: 7 R: 6; Cherry: TC: 1 R: 1. Rock: TC: 0; Holt: TC: 1 R: 1.

