CENTER — A Verdigre man pleaded no contest to posting a video to Snapchat of a 4- to 6-year-old girl having sexual intercourse with two males in April during a pretrial hearing at the Knox County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

Rusty Fields, 28, was found guilty by District Judge James Kube of possessing child pornography, a Class 2A felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison after striking a plea deal with the state to have a second identical count dismissed along with a third count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Fields’ bond was continued at 10% of $100,000, with sentencing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m.

