O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Knox County on Friday.
Through contact investigations the case is deemed to be from community spread. Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community, as community spread is present in the county, according to a news release from Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the department.
NCDHD reminds residents that Test Nebraska will be holding additional testing events in the district through the rest of the month, Doolittle said.
The next testing events will be Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, from 8 a.m. to noon in O'Neill at the Holt County Roads Department. Clinics will also take place at the Valentine Fire Hall on Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Residents can sign up online at www.testnebraska.com one week prior to the testing event. To sign up for a Test Nebraska event, visit the Test Nebraska website.
Based on the answers given, it will be determined if you qualify to be tested. If you qualify, you will need to schedule your test. Directions to the clinic site will be available based on the clinic you select.
Save or print the QR code that is generated after scheduling and bring this with you to the clinic.
As of Friday at 3 p.m., North Central recorded 30 total cases and 26 recoveries. Knox County’s newest case is the 13th positive test, the most of any of the eight counties in the district. Knox County also has had the most recoveries with 11.