BLOOMFIELD — Although it won’t come for free, the 139th annual Knox County Fair expects to provide high-quality entertainment at modest prices.
The four-day festival is slated to run from Thursday, Aug. 11. to Sunday, Aug. 14. with an abundance of musical acts throughout to supplement a host of typical fair activities and 4-H/FFA showings.
With an admission fee that increases from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday leading up to those nights’ headlining musical performances, fairgoers are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy everything the fair has to offer — and get more bang for their buck.
The fair will commence Thursday with a free omelet feed from 8 to 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds pavilion, with a bull-riding event headlining the evening starting at 7.
On Friday, female country duo Maddie & Tae will perform at the grandstand at 8 p.m., with male country duo Eastern Heights closing out the night at the beer garden afterward.
Saturday promises to be the most eventful day of the fair, with the afternoon running a cornhole tournament at the beer garden at 2 p.m. with DJ service Soundz Unlimited providing ambient music, followed by a performance by country group Blackhawk at 8 p.m. at the grandstand and Modern Kowboy at the beer garden directly after.
Sunday will include a full-fledged tractor pull at 1 p.m., followed by a kid-sized iteration for children ages 4 to 13 years old at 2 p.m. Each day will include inflatable midway fun for kids at various times of day, and a caricature artist and clown will both visit the fair over the weekend.
