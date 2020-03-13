Knox County cases negative

North Central District Health Department NDN
Two residents in Knox county had been under investigation for possible COVID-19. North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) received notification that these individuals tested presumptive negative for the disease, according to a press release issued Thursday night.

North Central District Health Department provides the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance tips via our website and Facebook pages on how to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19.

NCDHD continues to encourage patrons of our district to wash their hands using proper handwashing techniques, avoid those who may be sick, if you feel sick, stay home. If you think you need to seek medical attention, call ahead.

