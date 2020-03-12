The Knights of Columbus fish fry in Norfolk will go on as planned on Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, the Archdiocese of Omaha recommended the cancellation of all parish fish fries within the archdiocese as one of many suggestions to combat the growing threat of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Dan Svitak, organizer for the group, said the decision to go ahead with the event this week was made after discussing the issue with the parish priest. Svitak said the fish already had been thawed, onions prepared and the fryers were full of oil in anticipation of this week’s event.
“Right now, we’ll be going this weekend because we got such a late notification to cancel,” Svitak said.
Those who are concerned about congregating in crowds can opt to use the drive-through or can get their items to go. Svitak said they were in the process of acquiring more to-go containers for those who wanted to use the drive-through or carry-out option.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the door for those who choose to eat in or carry out their food, but Svitak asked those who are not feeling well or running a fever to stay home.
Svitak said Battle Creek also plans to host its fish fry. Decisions about future fish fry events in Norfolk will be made after this week.
The Archdiocese of Omaha released a lengthy list of suggestions to combat transmission of the virus at its individual parishes and clusters on its social media sites on Thursday. In regard to fish fries, the archdiocese said the Douglas County Health Department had expressed “grave concerns about the spread of coronavirus at parish fish fries” and that the archdiocese supported its recommendation to cancel the events until further notice.
Several parishes within the archdiocese opted to cancel events, including the annual potato bar hosted by the altar society at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, which was set for this Sunday, the fish fry at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church near Clearwater and Sunday breakfast at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton.
Among the archdiocese’s other suggestions to protect the faithful from virus transmission, it asked that individual parishes encourage those who are sick to stay home from Mass, to drain the holy water fonts, refrain from passing the collection baskets from hand to hand and not to hold services in a daily Mass chapel if a larger church is available at the parish.
The Omaha Archdiocese said it is continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19, as well as the recommendations of local health officials.