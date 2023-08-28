Norfolk police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly assaulted a woman and was found with a knife.
At 11:54 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of West Phillip Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, with the man possessing a knife, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
As officers approached the residence, they could see two crying children looking out a second-story window. Officers knocked, and the door was answered by Dylan Osborne, 27, of Norfolk.
Osborne had his right arm behind his body, Bauer said. Officers ordered him to show his right hand and, when he complied, he was allegedly holding a large kitchen knife. Officers told Osborne to drop the knife, but instead, Bauer said, he slammed the door on them.
Police attempted entry into the home, but Osborne allegedly prevented their entry. Officers eventually had contact with him again and took him into custody. Bauer said that Osborne was verbally threatening toward officers during this time.
Police also interviewed the woman, who stated that she and Osborne had been in an argument. During the argument, the woman alleged, Osborne pushed her, causing her to trip and fall and hit a bathtub. The alleged victim sustained injuries to her right hand and arm. The children were present during this altercation, Bauer said.
Osborne was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.