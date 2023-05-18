During Monday’s Norfolk City Council session, members voted unanimously to award a contract worth more than $1.9 million to Knife River Midwest LLC for concrete overlay work in Norfolk. The contract is part of an ongoing effort by city officials to improve upon the quality of streets in the city.
Public works director Steven Rames said the contract was aimed at keeping improvement efforts moving forward.
Areas to be addressed as part of the overlay contract are North Victory Road, East Monroe Avenue, Madison Avenue, Norfolk Avenue and the vehicle parking district downtown.
Work is expected to begin on the streets within the coming weeks.