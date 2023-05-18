During Monday’s Norfolk City Council session, members voted unanimously to award a contract worth more than $1.9 million to Knife River Midwest LLC for concrete overlay work in Norfolk. The contract is part of an ongoing effort by city officials to improve upon the quality of streets in the city.

Public works director Steven Rames said the contract was aimed at keeping improvement efforts moving forward.

Areas to be addressed as part of the overlay contract are North Victory Road, East Monroe Avenue, Madison Avenue, Norfolk Avenue and the vehicle parking district downtown.

Work is expected to begin on the streets within the coming weeks.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Big Give kicks off today

Norfolk Area Big Give kicks off today

In 2010 the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska was formed to work with local nonprofit organizations to effect meaningful change in the lives over those in need, and to create a “culture of giving” in the region. Now, more than a decade later, those efforts continue through the Norfo…

City entertains softball improvements at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park

City entertains softball improvements at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park

The city is teaming with other local supporters to make critically needed improvements to the facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Through a unanimous motion during Monday night’s city council meeting, council members authorized city officials to request and review qualifications from …

North Bend students learn about RCUT at highway intersection

North Bend students learn about RCUT at highway intersection

What is an RCUT? How much longer will I have to wait? These were just a couple of the questions asked when nearly 200 North Bend Central High School students sat down with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) representatives earlier this month to learn about the new RCUT (Restric…