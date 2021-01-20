The handle of a large knife led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on Tuesday.
Captain Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said 31-year-old Roman A. Shank was arrested during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Glenn Street at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday.
Bauer said the officer conducting the stop had contact with the driver and Shank, who sat in the front seat with a backpack on the floor in front of him. The officer saw part of a large knife handle sticking out of the backpack, and a check of Shank’s record revealed he was prohibited from possessing such a weapon, Bauer said.
The knife — measuring 7 inches from the tip to the base of the blade — was recovered, and Shank was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Bauer said. In a subsequent search, officers also recovered a baggie containing a white, powdery substance — which tested positive for methamphetamine — from Shank’s pants pocket, leading to an additional arrest for possession of a controlled substance, Bauer added.
Shank was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.