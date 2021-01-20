The handle of a large knife led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on Tuesday.

Captain Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said 31-year-old Roman A. Shank was arrested during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Glenn Street at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Bauer said the officer conducting the stop had contact with the driver and Shank, who sat in the front seat with a backpack on the floor in front of him. The officer saw part of a large knife handle sticking out of the backpack, and a check of Shank’s record revealed he was prohibited from possessing such a weapon, Bauer said.

The knife — measuring 7 inches from the tip to the base of the blade — was recovered, and Shank was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Bauer said. In a subsequent search, officers also recovered a baggie containing a white, powdery substance — which tested positive for methamphetamine — from Shank’s pants pocket, leading to an additional arrest for possession of a controlled substance, Bauer added.

Shank was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis

New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — As the coronavirus swept across the globe last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sank into the shadows, undermined by some of its own mistakes and stifled by an administration bent on downplaying the nation’s suffering.

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.