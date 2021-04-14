Kiwanis Camp

THIS PHOTO of a map shows how the Kiwanis Camp lost about a football field and a half of land from the 2019 flooding. The loss includes a portion of the road to the camp from Highway 275.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON — While much of the damage from the floodwaters in March 2019 has been repaired, the private road to the Kiwanis Camp between Norfolk and Battle Creek still has a portion of the road washed away.

Brian Rech and Tim Lyon, representatives of the Kiwanis Camp, asked the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to help get a road to the site so the camp could reopen.

While the camp had since been repaired and ready for operations in 2020, a landowner planted a crop before an arrangement could be worked out for those going to the camp to access it.

Rech and Lyon said the camp has operated since 1947 at the location. It doesn’t appear there is a written easement and members have searched extensively for one, they said.

Now that the Elkhorn River is stabilized, the Kiwanis would like to go about repairing the portion of the road that washed away. Until it gets repaired, they said they have contacted the landowner and offered to compensate him for any crops that would be damaged, but it doesn’t appear he or the tenant is willing to agree to that.

State law allows landowners to have easements to their property if there is no other alternative available.

Commissioners said they would work with the Madison County Attorney’s Office to get a resolution. Commissioners voted 3-0 to assist with that action.

Tags

In other news

Coast Guard search: 12 missing in ship capsize off Louisiana

Coast Guard search: 12 missing in ship capsize off Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard kept searching by air and sea for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday, hours after six other crew members were pulled from rough seas following the capsizing of their commercial platform vessel during a “microburst” of bad weather.

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday turned down a defense request to acquit the former officer in George Floyd’s death, rejecting claims that prosecutors failed to prove Chauvin’s actions killed the Black man.

Wisconsin high court: Governor can’t limit business capacity

Wisconsin high court: Governor can’t limit business capacity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without the Legislature’s approval, a ruling that comes two weeks after the conservative-con…

Court list for April 14, 2021

Court list for April 14, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 