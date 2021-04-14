MADISON — While much of the damage from the floodwaters in March 2019 has been repaired, the private road to the Kiwanis Camp between Norfolk and Battle Creek still has a portion of the road washed away.
Brian Rech and Tim Lyon, representatives of the Kiwanis Camp, asked the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to help get a road to the site so the camp could reopen.
While the camp had since been repaired and ready for operations in 2020, a landowner planted a crop before an arrangement could be worked out for those going to the camp to access it.
Rech and Lyon said the camp has operated since 1947 at the location. It doesn’t appear there is a written easement and members have searched extensively for one, they said.
Now that the Elkhorn River is stabilized, the Kiwanis would like to go about repairing the portion of the road that washed away. Until it gets repaired, they said they have contacted the landowner and offered to compensate him for any crops that would be damaged, but it doesn’t appear he or the tenant is willing to agree to that.
State law allows landowners to have easements to their property if there is no other alternative available.
Commissioners said they would work with the Madison County Attorney’s Office to get a resolution. Commissioners voted 3-0 to assist with that action.