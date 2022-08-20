One could say that Amazon, an 8- to 10-week-old kitten, is a warrior.
Her long, gray hair is slightly matted, and she has a cut on her jaw. Even worse, one of her legs will have to be amputated because of radial paralysis, which has caused her to lose feeling in her limb.
She’s had better days.
But Amazon’s current state could have been prevented with spaying and neutering, according to Lisa Doescher, the shelter manager at Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska (ASNN).
“Because if you don’t — this is what happens,” Doescher said.
Justin Beck of Norfolk said he was driving on his lunch break and heading toward First Street on Monday when he saw the car in front of him swerve. Soon after that, he spotted Amazon scampering across the road. She made her way into a storm drain while dragging her injured foot.
“So I threw on the brakes, put it in park, threw on my hazards and I got out,” Beck said. “Luckily, I could reach her, but I had to get down on the ground. She was down the left side corner on top of some debris. But I got her out there.”
As he was leaving, Beck said he spotted another kitten nearby that had been hit by a car and did not survive. It was most likely Amazon’s sibling.
Beck said he then immediately took Amazon to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska because it was clear that she needed a doctor.
“I really wanted to take her and give her a home, but I could tell she was injured,” Beck said.
After Beck dropped Amazon off at Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, the shelter took to Facebook on Monday to spread awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering cats.
The Facebook post details Amazon’s survival but also provides a resource for other street-roaming, feral cats called the Barn Cat Program.
Madison County Veterinary Clinic’s Barn Cat Program offers several services to feral, homeless or street-roaming cats as a mission to slow down the booming homeless cat population. Cats that are brought into Madison County Veterinary Clinic can get spayed or neutered, vaccinated for rabies and ear-tipped for a fee as part of the program.
According to Kathy Ritzmann, a veterinarian at the clinic, cats are ear-tipped to signify that they have already been captured and treated.
Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, which partnered with Madison County Veterinary last year, also offers a voucher for half off the Barn Cat Program fee.
Doescher said all people need to do to receive the voucher is call the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska at 402-750-4665.
Ritzmann, who also co-owns Madison County Veterinary Clinic with her husband, Jeff Korus, said the Barn Cat Program was created in 2017. It was originally started to provide a service for farm clients who had a surplus of unfixed cats. Since then, the program has seen an increase in interest throughout the years.
According to Ritzmann, the Barn Cat Program has already provided its services to around 490 cats this year. The program performs surgeries, vaccinations and more to around 30-35 cats every Thursday.
Part of the program’s mission is to prevent feral cats like Amazon from being born via spaying and neutering.
“We're not only wanting to prevent 1,000 cats — we're wanting to prevent Amazon,” Doescher said. “We don't want them to starve to death, and (we) don't want them to die from disease and more.”
Doescher said it’s not uncommon for feral cats like Amazon to get hit by vehicles. Other cats that roam the streets also run the risk of dying from starvation or disease.
“They don't deserve it,” Doescher said. “... What would have happened to (Amazon) if somebody didn't pick her up?”
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska provided an update on Amazon on its Facebook page on Friday.
According to the post, Amazon is doing much better but still needs to receive an amputation for her leg. The surgery will cost around $500.
“We hope you have fallen in love with Amazon — just like we have — and that you will help us continue to help her,” the post said. “Once healed from her amputation, she will also be spayed and receive all the other vetting she needs before being adopted.”
The post also asked for donations for Amazon’s surgery. And as of Friday, around $600 had been raised.
Amazon is still under the care of the Madison County Veterinarian Clinic and Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska but already has a prospect for a permanent home. According to Beck, he wants to adopt Amazon, but he has to convince his wife first.
“She’s a lucky girl because granted — her story is going to end up happy,” Doescher said. “She's going to lose a leg, but she's going to end up in a home. Very, very few end up with that happy ending.”
People interested in the Barn Cat Program may call Madison County Vet Clinic at 402-454-2117.