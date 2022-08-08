A Norfolk man had to be carried to a police car by officers early Sunday as he allegedly resisted arrest.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue for a disturbance at about 12:14 a.m. Sunday.
Bauer said it was reported that 26-year-old Brent A. Janzen of Norfolk had returned home and was intoxicated. According to the reporter, Janzen was upset and broke a glass cutting board and a large glass cooking pot lid. He also was argumentative with family members and wanted to assault them, Bauer said.
After officers had contact with Janzen, he calmed down and agreed to stay away from family members in another part of the house, Bauer said.
Officers then left the home but stayed in the area. Shortly after leaving, Bauer said, the officers once again heard yelling and screaming from the residence. The officers approached the home and Janzen exited the residence, Bauer said, where they had contact with him again and spoke about what he had agreed to.
Bauer said officers also learned that Janzen had kicked a large hole in the side of a cabinet has he was leaving. He subsequently was placed under arrest, but Bauer said Janzen refused and resisted handcuffing. It took several officers to control and handcuff him, and he refused to walk to the police cruiser and had to be carried, Bauer said.
Janzen was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later bonded out of jail.