The “Kindness Rocks” are back, including at Skyview Lake. If you've noticed painted rocks with encouraging messages around Norfolk, this is part of the group.
The NE Nebraska Rocks Facebook page has more than 1,200 members as of this week, with the goal of the group to spread kindness and inspiration through painted rocks "hidden" in plain view.
On the backs of the painted rocks are instructions for what a person who comes across one can do next. Along with taking a rock for oneself or a friend, people also are encouraged to make one and leave it or re-hide a rock so someone else can find it and be inspired.