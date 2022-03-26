Around 500 kindergartners attended the FFA Farm Day event on Friday.
The event was held at Northeast Community College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex for the first time since the pandemic started.
For many of the FFA members, this was either their first or last Farm Day event in which they participated.
“I'm excited. It's fun to be back after doing it my freshman year. And then ending it with my senior year,” said Brianna Buresh, a Norfolk High School FFA member.
Keri Sanne, the Norfolk High School FFA president, said the organization decided to hold the event to connect with the community.
“We wanted to hold the event today because we enjoy the community. Norfolk is a great community,” Sanne said. “And this is a way for FFA members to gain some leadership skills through the FFA program. And also we do this for kindergartners.”
Kindergartners from seven Norfolk elementary schools attended Farm Day, with around 20 Norfolk High School FFA members moderating. Each school had the building to itself for a designated amount of time. Staff from the various elementary schools supervised the children.
“They haven’t really had any field trips in the past few years,” said Yesenia Flores, a librarian at Washington Elementary. “So just for them to come out and experience some different things like animals will help them in the future.”
Buresh said Farm Day is important for teaching kindergartners about agriculture.
“It gets kids more familiar with agriculture, especially at a young age,” Buresh said. “A lot of kids don't have access to farm animals.”
Sanne said Farm Day shows children future career paths that they may not have thought of.
“This is a way to introduce (agriculture to) them, for them to explore some new horizons that they don't see every day,” Sanne said.
One Washington Elementary kindergarten student, Xander, was excited to be at Farm Day and said he possibly wanted to work with animals in the future.
“I like the farm animals … because I’ve been on a farm (before),” Xander said.
According to Sanne, around 20 farm animals were at the event. The animals included cows, horses, goats, chicks and more. Children were able to interact with the animals at different stations.
“ I think we're learning as we go,” Flores said. “You have different stages. So that will be nice just to kind of go through different things.”
Informational signs describing each animal were posted at each station. FFA members also were placed at each designation to teach the youngsters the “ropes of each animal,” Sanne said.
“Teaching these kids and having them see animals that they don't see every day is incredibly important,” Sanne said.
The FFA organization provided the farm animals, many of which were pets of FFA members. They also brought various farm equipment such as a tractor, combine and trailer.
Farm Day lasted all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community was allowed to attend after the students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.