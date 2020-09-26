There are some groups attempting to stop the Keystone XL pipeline from getting preliminary work completed for its construction.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has written to the U.S. Department of State, urging the U.S. government to inform TransCanada/TC Energy that the current claimed “surveys” that the company’s contractors are conducting during harvest on landowners’ farms are insufficient, do not meet basic standards for such surveys and in no manner fulfill the government’s obligations to the tribe, Nebraska or the public at large.
When seeking approval for its pipeline from the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), TransCanada ensured that all historic and cultural resource surveys would be completed and all historic and cultural resources fully protected. Such programmatic agreements describe the actions that will be taken to meet environmental compliance responsibilities.
The Ponca Tribe pointed out that it was not allowed to be an actual party in the programmatic agreement, had no way to enforce its compliance and did not believe the agreement would be followed or actually protect historic and cultural resources. But the tribe said the PSC relied upon TransCanada’s representation, including that full surveys in Nebraska would be completed, when it approved the pipeline.
The State Department also relied on the agreement requiring full surveys in its final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement issued last year, allowing the pipeline to move forward, again dismissing the tribe’s concerns and belief that that full surveys should be completed before giving TransCanada permission to build its pipeline.
The Ponca Tribe first learned about these impending surveys, to take place from late August through September, from landowners in Madison, Holt and other Nebraska counties who are challenging the eminent domain condemnations by TransCanada to take their land for the pipeline.
Apparently, the surveys are intended to encompass all environmental, historic and cultural investigations and surveys at once in a single day.
The tribe initially contacted the State Department objecting to the lack of notification and tribal participation in the surveys, including raising concerns that they may not be sufficient to meet the the nation’s obligations and promises under federal law and the programmatic agreement.
The tribe specifically raised a concern that the surveys would cover only the 110-foot construction right-of-way TransCanda is taking from landowners through condemnation and not encompass the full 300-foot-wide area required by the programmatic agreement, the area that is expected to be affected by the pipeline.
According to those who have witnessed TransCanada’s activities, its contractors appear to merely be walking the centerline of the right-of-way through waist-high crops and calling it a full environmental investigation, including cultural and historic resource surveys. It does not appear that any shovel tests are being conducted to see what may be below the surface and no samples are being collected.
Chairman Larry Wright Jr. of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska said the tribe’s fears that its concerns that the programmatic agreement was insufficient and would not be followed are being confirmed, opening the door to the destruction of historic and cultural resources, as well as religious sites as has been seen with other pipelines.
Wright said the State Department and TC Energy “are in no manner taking these cultural resource surveys seriously, and, in turn, cannot expect the tribe to assist in these ‘surveys’ to give them some semblance of legitimacy.”
Wright pushed for more thorough cultural resource surveys, with full tribal involvement, that are consistent with professional standards, especially relating to cultural and historic resources.
Some Nebraska landowners are also upset that TC Energy wants to disrupt their farming operations during harvest by bringing a team of more than a dozen contractors onto their land for these inspections.
Furthermore, some landowners were alarmed that any survey would be considered accurate or valid when visual inspection of anything on the ground is essentially impossible through waist-high soybeans.
The Nebraska Easement Action Team and Bold Nebraska are urging TC Energy to halt these disruptions and are calling for the U.S. government to fully consult properly with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and all affected tribal nations.
“TC Energy, and our own government under Trump, are failing to honor the basic fundamentals of even conducting a survey of land and cultural resources in an honest way. If they cannot conduct a survey correctly, how are we supposed to trust them to protect the land and water with their risky pipeline?” said Jane Kleeb, Bold Nebraska founder.
“Bold stands firmly with farmers and ranchers’ property rights, and tribal nations’ sovereign and treaty rights — the people of Nebraska agree with us, and the politicians like Gov. Ricketts who continue to give TC Energy political cover should be ashamed of themselves.”