The Kensington Building redevelopment project gained momentum on Monday night as the Norfolk City Council passed Resolution No. 2023-18 approving the redevelopment plan for the historic hotel.
Andrew Willis with HCI Real Estate, who is assisting Ho-Chunk Capital with the development, addressed the council, saying that construction on the 62-room boutique hotel would begin late this year and that construction should take about one year to complete. HCI has asked for just over $1.9 million in tax increment financing from the city to aid in the development of the property.
The completed hotel, which also will feature a business and workout center along with meeting and convention facilities, is expected to become a commercial and hospitality hub for downtown Norfolk.