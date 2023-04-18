The Kensington Building redevelopment project gained momentum on Monday night as the Norfolk City Council passed Resolution No. 2023-18 approving the redevelopment plan for the historic hotel.

Andrew Willis with HCI Real Estate, who is assisting Ho-Chunk Capital with the development, addressed the council, saying that construction on the 62-room boutique hotel would begin late this year and that construction should take about one year to complete. HCI has asked for just over $1.9 million in tax increment financing from the city to aid in the development of the property.

The completed hotel, which also will feature a business and workout center along with meeting and convention facilities, is expected to become a commercial and hospitality hub for downtown Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months

Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited command posts of the Kremlin’s forces fighting in Ukraine, officials said Tuesday, as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

Volunteers speak on why they serve and why more people don't

Volunteers speak on why they serve and why more people don't

Every day, Americans donate their time, skills and energy to their communities by volunteering with nonprofit organizations. The Associated Press interviewed five volunteers about what motivated them to get involved and why they think more people don't give their time.