Redevelopment initiatives for the historic Kensington Hotel building in downtown Norfolk are gaining momentum.
On Monday night, city officials approved both the redevelopment plan for the building and also an agreement to sell the parking lot that borders the property to developer Ho-Chunk Inc. Real Estate. City and Ho-Chunk officials said taking these steps were critical to continued progress toward the redevelopment project.
CDA approves plan
The Community Development Agency (CDA) was the first to take action on Monday as members unanimously voted to accept the Kensington Building redevelopment project plan for major renovations to the building and conversion of the property into a hotel. It will operate under the Marriott Hotels brand.
The new hotel will feature an upscale restaurant, meeting facilities, fitness room, business center and other amenities designed to make it a destination for visitors.
City finance director Randy Gates addressed recent developments on the project and explained the necessity of tax-increment financing (TIF) incentives for Ho-Chunk.
“On Jan. 30, HCI Real Estate submitted a TIF application for the Kensington. Their plan is to redevelop this into a boutique hotel,” Gates said.
Gates said that as the property is renovated, the original facade will be salvaged to preserve its historic look. There also will be changes to the exterior surroundings, including landscaping, Gates said.
TIF incentives allow a developer to divert projected property tax revenue toward certain development projects within a given community. Funds that might be used to pay taxes on increased property values may be utilized in the development process.
There is a real estate contract in place for Ho-Chunk to purchase the building from the Norfolk Housing Authority. No closing date has been set for the sale transaction.
The total project cost for the renovation is projected to be over $14 million, the vast majority of which is begin funded by Ho-Chunk, which also has requested $1.95 million in TIF.
Parking lot sold for $1
Following the CDA vote on the redevelopment plan, the Norfolk City Council first approved a real estate purchase agreement to sell the city’s parking lot located immediately north of the Kensington for $1. The agreement includes an option and first right of refusal, for the city, on the property.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle explained the transaction.
“HCI Real Estate’s purchase of the Kensington from the housing agency ... is contingent on HCI’s ability to secure adequate parking rights in the city’s parking lot to the north of the hotel. The agreement before you provides for the sales of the parking lot to HCI, simultaneous with and contingent upon HCI’s closing on the purchase of the Kensington.”
Myers-Noelle said that as part of the buy-back option, should city officials decide to build a parking structure on the property in the future, or in the event that Ho-Chunk decided to sell the property for any reason, the city could purchase the property back.
The city’s buy-back price option also would be $1.
Following her explanation, members of the public were invited to address the council.
“I understand the ... use of TIF and that Ho-Chunk wants the citizens to give them the TIF, but I have a problem with the parking lot for a dollar. The citizens of Norfolk ... the taxpayers of Norfolk own that parking lot,” said Jim McKenzie of Norfolk.
McKenzie said the property value on the parking lot is $268,000 and that Ho-Chunk should have to pay fair market value.
“I don’t believe the citizens should have to subsidize a boutique hotel with a multimillion dollar corporation on the back of taxpayers,” he said.
In response to McKenzie, city administrator Andrew Colvin said that while the parking lot is owned by the City of Norfolk, and thereby its citizens, the lot was originally paid for by the taxpayers owning property in the downtown vehicle parking district. Gates also confirmed that the taxpayers within the parking district, and not the collective citizens of Norfolk, had paid for the lot.
“So, from that, any sale that would happen down the road, or even if it were to be sold today, that money would go back to the vehicle parking district downtown,” Gates said.
Colvin said his only regret concerning the parking lot purchase agreement was that there was no formal agreement in place that would ensure that if the property were ever sold in the future, that the proceeds would, in fact, be returned to the vehicle parking district.
Speaking on behalf of the parking district was Connie Geary, who said that while she was not opposed to the development of the property, she did wish to ensure that the parking district would be made whole in the future if the property were ever to be sold and the city realized any revenue from that.
The vehicle parking district is defined as the area between First and Eighth streets running east to west, and from Braasch to Madison avenues, running north to south.
Colvin also addressed the use of TIF.
“It is true that there is TIF financing going into this, but I want to be clear that there’s upwards of $13 million or more of private funding that is also going into this building,” Colvin said.
Speaking on behalf of Ho-Chunk was Alexcia Boggs, who said the parking lot transaction was an essential element to making the hotel project work.
“I don’t see anything but upside on this project. As Andy stated, currently the city’s getting zero tax revenue off of the parking lot that the housing authority owns. We will be taking nontaxable parcels and putting them on the tax roll.”
Boggs added that Ho-Chunk would be spending close to $14 million on the project, and that would help to stimulate the economy in the community. The redevelopment and opening of the new hotel also will bring needed jobs to Norfolk.
Colvin said the sale of the parking lot, as well as other efforts to assist Ho-Chunk in its development plans, is an investment in the community.
“ I think it has a lot of merit, and it’s a very exciting project for the community,” he said.
Ho-Chunk officials have said that once the property sale transaction is complete, they can begin design work and then the construction process can begin. They anticipate an 18-month design and construction timeline.